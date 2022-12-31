Skating rink offers NYE fun for all ages

JACKSON, Tenn. —A local skating rink has a New Year’s Eve celebration.

Magic Wheels in Jackson is having a special New Year’s Eve event.





The events take place from noon until 6 pm and another from 7 pm until midnight. Both will end with a balloon release.

There are arcade games, food, skating, and more.

Ritz Magic Wheels General Manager, Shyla Kinsley hopes everyone comes out and has a great time.

“I wish everyone would come out. It’s going to be so much fun. We are going to have games, we are going to have prizes. We have our little goodie bags. It’s going to have a free pass in it, a necklace, a little hat you can wear, a horn and a game card for everybody, and it comes with admission,” Kinsey said.

Magic Wheels has been having the New Year’s Eve celebration since the new owners took over a few years ago.

