Jackson-Madison Co. Library’s First Thursday speaker announced

JACKSON, Tenn. — First Thursday speaker announced for January.

The Friends of the Library will welcome a special guest to the Jackson Madison County Library for this month’s First Thursday program event.

For this speaking event, Friends of the Library will welcome Hub City Brewing’s Head Brewer, Cody Stooksberry. Cody has been a professional brewer for the past 7 years and prior to that participated in homebrewing for 14 years.

Cody will share how his journey to find a good organic brew led to creating his own. He will also talk more about the science of brewing and his love of providing a locally made product to West Tennessee.

Cody will also have a special giveaway for one lucky guest.

The event will take place at noon on Thursday, January 5 at the main library. The library is located at 433 East Lafayette Street in Jackson.

For more information call the library at (731) 425-8600, visit Facebook page at Facebook.com/JMCLibrary or the website at www.jmclibrary.org.