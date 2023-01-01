Parks celebrate 2023 with First Day Hikes

HENDERSON, Tenn. —Chickasaw State Park held their First Day Hikes.

The First Day Hikes is when every state park in the country does first day hikes on the first day of the new year.







The hikes are to encourage people to get outside and appreciate and enjoy nature. Tennessee does five signature events throughout the year, where every park in the state on the same day hosts hike events they start out the new year and conclude each year with the annual Thanksgiving Day Hike.

“There’s all the New Year Resolutions where people are wanting to get more fit, be more active, and so this is a great way that we can connect those resolutions with our parks,” said Ron Elder, Park manager, Chickasaw State Park.

Along with Chickasaw State Park, Pinson Mounds and Natchez Trace Parks were also both hosting hikes as well.