Auditions open for ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ at The Ned

JACKSON, Tenn. — An unforgettable story of one family’s struggles during World War II is coming to a Hub City stage.

The Ned will present ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ this March.

Auditions for the production will be held next week with roles for ages 13 and up.

If you’re interested in joining the show, you can register online and attend one of the audition dates on January 9-10.

Performances for ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ will be held March 3-7 at The Ned, located at 314 East Main Street in downtown Jackson.

For more details on the audition process, including rehearsal dates.

