Bernice C. Taylor

Funeral service for Bernice C. Taylor, age 69, will be Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Brownsville, TN.

Mrs. Taylor died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at her residence.

Visitation for Mrs. Taylor will be Friday, January 6, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Taylor will lie-in-state at First Baptist Church on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 12:00 PM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.