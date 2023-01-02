Blood donations needed as new year begins

JACKSON, Tenn. — A blood center needs you to roll up your sleeves and donate to save a life, or three.

With the start of the new year, there is an urgent need for all blood types, and LIFELINE Blood Services needs your help.

“We’ve had several canceled community blood drives due to the weather that we had right before Christmas, and the holidays are just a challenge with getting blood donors in the business of your schedules,” said LIFELINE Marketing Manager Melinda Reid.

The minimum age of donating is 17, and the process is simple. Before you come to donate, make sure you’ve eaten and are well hydrated.

“Donating blood truly saves lives. From one blood donation, your blood and the blood products can save up to three lives. So you’re making a huge impact. It could be a loved one a friend, family, coworker, but none the less, it’s someone here in West Tennessee that is counting on you,” Reid said.

Whether it’s a positive, A-, B+, or others, LIFELINE is in need for all blood types.

“Historically, we have seen an uptick in blood usage at this time of the year because of postpone surgeries coming to fruition. They’re scheduled, they’re getting carried out, and so we really want to have blood on the ready,” Reid said.

LIFELINE serves 21 counties, with one center in Jackson and another in Dyersburg.

“We want to make the donation process convenient and easy for all of our donors and all of our brand new donors. So that’s why it’s so important to have a center in Dyersburg to really be accessible for all of our donors in that area,” Reid said.

LIFELINE is also in need of plasma and platelet donations. You can donate anytime throughout the day from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Find times for both locations on their website.

