First twins of 2023 born at Jackson general

JACKSON, Tenn. — A special delivery to rang in 2023 at a local hospital.

The first twins of the new year at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital were born on Sunday.

The twins names are Emree Kate, born at 9:45 a.m., and Oaklee Mae, born at 9:54 a.m.

Both parents are excited to bring in the new year with their new born twins.

Grandmother of the twins Lisa Maynard was happy to be there when her daughter gave birth to them.

“It was amazing, unlike anything I had ever experienced before. The happiest time,” she said.

The mother and the twins got to go home on Monday.

