Jolisia Nayana Springfield, age 21, of Brownsville, TN passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 29, 2022, in Ripley, TN. Funeral Services for Jolisia will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 1 PM at St James Church of God in Christ in Stanton, TN. Burial to follow at the church cemetery. A visitation will be from 11 AM until the hour of service at the church.

Jolisia Springfield aka “Big Baby” was born May 4, 2001, to Joseph and Talisa Springfield. She was an amazing mother, daughter, sister, fiancé, aunt, and most definitely friend. Jolisia was a 2019 graduate of Haywood High School. She was a member of Kingdom Restoration Deliverance Church where she was a part of the praise dance ministry.

Jolisia was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather: Arthur Rivers, Sr.; her paternal grandmother: Margaret Prewitt; her aunts: Latangela Prewitt and Lavanderious (Denise) Rivers.

Jolisia leaves to cherish her memories to her daughter: Ryleigh Seiber; her parents: Joseph Springfield, Jr. and Talisa Springfield; her sisters: Jokeya Springfield (Bam), Sequoya Springfield, Megan Anderson, Alexandria Hunt, and Alliyah Bradford; her brothers: Joseph Springfield III (Amber), Rondrick Byars, Aaron Liggins, and Chris Liggons; her fiancé: Sedric Rogers; her maternal grandmother: Hattie Rivers; her paternal grandfather: Joseph Springfield (Amanda); God mothers: Porsha Clayborn and Kendra Thomas; God fathers: Micheal Clayborn and Tory Gray. She also leaves her best friends: Wynter McKan, Aaliyah Renteria, Wezley Kearney, Jamariah Cowens, and Caitlyn Malone. Jolisia also leaves several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

All arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.