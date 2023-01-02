Nashville police investigating murder-suicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Metro Police Department is investigating an alleged murder-suicide.

Homicide detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide inside a room at the DoubleTree Hotel on 4th Ave N. The victims are believed to be boyfriend-girlfriend from West TN. pic.twitter.com/8Xv7nv5pfZ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 2, 2023

The department reported via Twitter on Monday that their detectives are looking into the incident that occurred at the DoubleTree Hotel on 4th Avenue North in Nashville.

Nashville police say the victims are believed to be a boyfriend and girlfriend from West Tennessee

