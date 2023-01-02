Nashville police investigating murder-suicide

Tristyn Stoop,

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Metro Police Department is investigating an alleged murder-suicide.

 

The department reported via Twitter on Monday that their detectives are looking into the incident that occurred at the DoubleTree Hotel on 4th Avenue North in Nashville.

Nashville police say the victims are believed to be a boyfriend and girlfriend from West Tennessee

