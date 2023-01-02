People head to the gym as new year begins

JACKSON, Tenn. — Your gym may get a little more crowded in the next few months.

With the new year here, gyms are having a major increase in business. Usually it’s due to people making their New Year’s resolution fitness related.

Mike Hicks, the General Manager at Gold’s Gym in Jackson, says they want to be as welcoming as possible to the New Year’s resolutioners.

Hicks says he wants the gym to support them and create a positive atmosphere. He says there’s a reward in seeing new people pursuing a fitness goal.

However, for the year-round gym users, the packed gyms can be a hassle. Hicks reminds this group that everyone has to start somewhere.

“Do unto others as you would like them to do unto you. Everybody has a beginning, and like I said, to us it’s just rewarding when those beginnings turn into a long-time relationship and a long-term commitment to fitness,” Hicks said.

Gold’s Gym has personal trainers, classes, and other ways for you to get in shape this new year.

