Residents share their New Year’s resolutions

JACKSON, Tenn. — There are many new year traditions.

One of those is to set a New Year’s resolution, which is when someone sets a goal for themselves that they want to achieve during the year.

“Yes, I do have a New Year’s resolution. My New Year’s resolution is just to continue to be a great person and just continue to spread love and be kind to people,” said Jarvis Hartshaw.

“My New Year’s resolution is just to make the city a better place, well just the world in general, man. Yes sir, that’s my plans for right now,” said Lewis Poe.

“My New Year’s resolution is just to go back to school and get all A’s for the next semester,” said Jaydin Poe.

When asked how these individuals would accomplish this goal, their answers were very different.

“I feel like if I continue to do that, then it may just make the world a better place because there’s so many people who don’t understand what it means to be nice and have compassion for people,” Hartshaw said.

“I believe in sewing seeds, man. Giving back to the man above what he’s gave to me, and you know, of course I am an entrepreneur as well. As you can see with the shirt and hat and what not, so I love supporting the community and helping out the best way I can,” said Lewis Poe.

“Just going to plan my schedule out everyday, wake up early, and get my day starting, and just go about every day the right way,” said Jaydin Poe.

However, not everyone believes in this tradition.

“I’ve tried to learn to live in the moment and to live every day like it’s my last. I feel like if I make a New Year’s resolution, it’s taking away from God and what His will would be anyway. So, I just didn’t. I just want to live the way I’m supposed to every single day and be a blessing to others, and hopefully, make a difference,” said Danielle Stephens.

Some people prefer to just be a better person, while others have more specific goals like earning more money or getting better grades.

