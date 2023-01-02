Storms Threat Continues Until Noon Tuesday!

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast Update for January 2nd:

Some weak non severe storms will continue through 6 PM when some stronger and potentially severe storms may try to pop up between 6-10 PM. We will get a brief break between 10PM-2AM before another round of intense storms will move through between 2-10AM Tuesday morning. All severe modes will be in play including very gusty straight line winds, hail, and maybe a few tornadoes. Flash flooding will also be a big concern Tuesday morning as saturated grounds could see an additional 3″ of rain come down on top of them. Please stay weather aware on our app, social media, radio and tv partners as WBBJ 7 Meteorologists will be watching things very closely over the next 24 hours. Please stay weather aware and safe during the event.

TONIGHT:

Storms will continue to move through the Mid South this evening and come in a few different waves. The greatest threat for severe weather tonight will be between 6-10pm. Gusty winds will be the main threat to start although a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. The hail threat overall is low but the flooding concern will increase as the night goes on into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will stay warm all night long and stay in the mid 60s. Cloudy skies and breezy weather will linger all night long as well. The winds will stay out of the south and the humidity will be quite high. We should get a break from the storms between 10pm and 2am early Tuesday morning before the next event starts before sunrise.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday will start out warm, humid and stormy. Another round of potential severe storms will move through West Tennessee early in the morning. The storms will cross the Mississippi River before sunrise and track east during the early morning hours. Gusty winds will be the main threat with the storm line although a quick spin up tornado also cannot be ruled out. The storms should move out into the afternoon hours but linger a little longer along the Tennessee River into the afternoon.

Highs on Tuesday will occur in the morning and reach the mid to upper 60s. As the skies try to clear out late, temperatures will fall down to around 50° by Wednesday morning. The winds will stay breezy most of the day and come out of the southwest. Total rainfall from the system will average around 2″ but some areas could see as high as 4″ over the next 24 hours.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday will be a little cooler with highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s. There will be a few clouds but expect a lot more sunshine than clouds during the middle of the week. The winds will come out of the west and be light most of the day. Wednesday night lows will be a bit chilly and drop into the mid 30s as the skies clear out overnight into Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

Thursday looks to be the coldest day of the week with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s. We cold also drop down near freezing again Thursday night into Friday morning. Expect mostly sunny skies during the afternoon and the winds again will come out of the west and remain light. We will stay dry through for the middle and end of the work week.

FRIDAY:

Friday will also remain quite winter like with highs climbing up to around 50°. The day will start out cold with temperatures in the low 30s. We are expecting sunny skies for the most part on Friday and Friday night lows will fall down to the mid 30s. We will remain dry on Friday and the winds will come out of the west still. The next chance for showers looks to be here during the upcoming weekend.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, much warmer weather is on the way as we start off the New Year. This warm up will lead to more rain chances and the potential for some stronger storms as we kick off 2023. The next severe weather threat looks to be here early this week. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

