West Tennesseans share what they’d do with lottery winnings

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans shared what they would do if they won the lottery.

With a new year comes new ambitions. This includes many people dreaming about winning the lottery.

The Mega Millions is up to $785 million and the Powerball is up to $265 million.

At the Old Medina Market in Jackson, people shared what they would do if they won the lottery.

Customer Trevin Hackett looks forward to buying just a couple big things.

“There is a lot of things that I would do. First, probably get a new house and car and invest the best way I can. Not blow it all and be a dummy,” Hackett said.

A large number of people play the lottery every day in hopes of making their dreams a reality. Employee Samantha Hartman told us how much money a typical customer spends on the lottery at their store each day.

“If they want multiple things, up to $120. If not, then anywhere close to $4 to $20,” Hartman said.

Hartman also shared what she would do if she won the lottery.

“I would spend all the money on saving it for my kid,” Hartman said.

There has been one Mega Millions jackpot winner in Tennessee. A $61 million Mega Millions prize was won on January 3, 2014, by a Bellevue mother and son.

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products.

Since January 20, 2004, the lottery has raised more than $6.3 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs.

The Mega Millions drawing is held every Tuesday and Friday, and the Powerball drawing is held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

