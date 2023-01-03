Florence Delores Jones
Funeral service for Florence Delores Jones, age 76, will be Friday, January 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Rehoboth Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Jones died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
Visitation for Mrs. Jones will be Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Jones will lie-in-state at Rehoboth Baptist Church on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 12:00 PM until time of service.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.