Florence Delores Jones

Mrs. Jones died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation for Mrs. Jones will be Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Jones will lie-in-state at Rehoboth Baptist Church on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 12:00 PM until time of service.