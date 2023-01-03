Jackson City Council approves plaza purchase, more

The Jackson City Council, along with many members of the community, met on Tuesday morning in order to review various projects for approval or denial.

One of the big projects that was discussed was the Jackson Plaza purchase sale agreement, which was approved and is moving into its next phase.

“Provided everything goes well with the environmental studies, the surveys, we should close on the property in the next 55 days. That’ll get us to, hopefully, in the next month present with the council with our sub-area master plan,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

Another item on the agenda was the ARPA expenditure for The Place of Jackson, a transitional house used to fill in the gaps.

“There’s not a lot for single women without children. So you have the Dream Center, you have the Care Center, they take women with children,” said Amy Coleman, the Lead Advocate for The Place of Jackson.

With The Place, both single women and mothers without their children can get the help they need.

“The women are separated from their children, so we want to help get them get reunified with their children,” Coleman said.

The Place is still taking donations to help in funding, as the $100,000 approved in the meeting only covers a third of the needed funding.

Not only are women being helped, but so are the men, Lauren Kirk shared.

The city council voted to approve the contract with Henson Construction Services for construction management at the Men’s Emergency Homeless Shelter, allowing them to get started on more detailed design phase.

“Then the design phase should take about three months. And then we’re hoping to begin the site work in April. And so if everything goes according to plan or stay to that schedule, we should have substantial completion of the first phase of the shelter by winter,” said Kirk, the Chief Innovation Officer for the City of Jackson.

Also approved during Tuesday’s meeting was the contract with myTDOT for the reconstruction of the Interstate 40 and Christmasville interchange.

With so many projects approved Jackson is continuing to grow, and many will benefit.

