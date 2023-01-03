James Jermar Anderson
Funeral service for James Jermar Anderson, age 53, will be Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM in The Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery in Lexington, TN.
Mr. Anderson died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
Visitation for Mr. Anderson will be Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.
One attachment • Scanned by Gmail