JMCSS is renewing its math curriculum

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is renewing its curriculum in a specific subject.

The state requires every school district to adopt new curriculum on a cycle. Tuesday, the school system met at Northeast Middle School to sample vendors for a new math curriculum.

“We’re at the time now for Jackson-Madison County to adopt new curriculum for math,” said Tiffany Spight, the Chief Academic Officer at the Jackson-Madison County School System.

Math teachers and parents from varying schools across the district were present and asked to attend different seminars from the vendors showcasing their curriculum.

While attending these seminars, the teachers and parents completed a survey to give the school system feedback.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to have my input and my feedback be heard from the district because I’m going to be the one in the room everyday working with the students. To know what available resources there are out there is important to me,” said Dr. Chris Nye, a math teacher at Northeast Middle School.

After the feedback is gathered, the school system will analyze the data and choose the top three choices by grade level.

“Where they’re looking for the alignment of the curriculum, if it is student friendly, does it have good digital resources and good non-digital resources, is it compatible for students that are diverse learners, and also can parents easily access the materials to support their students,” Spight said.

Spight said they will be moving forward before the end of the school year.

“So our goal in our district is to select math curriculum by the end of February. So that’s where we are with that, and then we’ll move forward with the next part of that process,” Spight said.

The district hopes that the new curriculum will be beneficial for the students and teachers.

