Joyce Marie Bowen Norville, age 96, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A Graveside Service will be conducted on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. P.M. at the Belleview Cemetery located in Bells, TN, with Rev. Susie Riley officiation. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mrs. Norville was born in Dyer County, TN, to the late Nicholas Carson “N.C.” Bowen and Eunice Underwood Bowen. She was a lifelong member of the Bells First United Methodist Church and a member of the Sewing Club and the Eastern Stars. She retired from the Bells Banking Company after many wonderful years. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Barney Norville.

She is survived by one son: Bowen Ray “Pete” Norville (Mary) of Jackson, TN; one granddaughter: Whitney Todd of Bozeman, MT; one grandson: Bradley Norville of Jackson, TN; 4 great-grandchildren: Anna Marie Todd, Rubye Todd, Ella Norville and Shepherd Norville. She leaves a legacy of a host of extended family.

In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Joyce wished that donations or memorials be made to the Donor’s Choice.