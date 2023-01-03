JPD investigating shooting of 19-year-old

JACKSON, Tenn. — The shooting of a 19-year-old in northeast Jackson is under investigation.

The department says around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Shmyia Lashea Manley died from a shooting in the north end of Fair Acres Cove.

Jackson police say they are seeking witnesses and information regarding the shooting, and ask anyone with information to come forward to help.

Anyone that can provide tips can call the department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

The investigation is on-going, according to police.

Find updates on local crime here.