Maybe A Few Showers Tonight, Dry & Cooler Wrap to the Week

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for January 3rd:

After picking up an average of 3″ or rain across West Tennessee from the system and some areas getting about a half foot, most of us will stay dry tonight. Here is a look at some of the highest rain amounts from the system across West Tennessee.

We saw an average of 3″ across the entire area.

Some of the highest amounts were along and just north of I-40 in Haywood, northwest Madison, eastern Crockett and southern Gibson Counties.

Up to 6″ came down in areas along Highway 70/79 north of I-40.

There is a chance for a few showers or a weak storm tonight in our eastern counties later, but I am not expecting much if anything at all. Cooler weather is on the way to wrap up the work week but more rain looks to be returning for the upcoming weekend. We will have the latest details and the rest of your forecast coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Tuesday started our very rainy and stormy. A few more showers or weak storms could pop up later tonight, but chances are not that great and most likely if they do show up, will be east of Jackson. As the skies try to clear out late, temperatures will fall down to the mid 40s by Wednesday morning. The winds will weaken some and come out of the southwest overnight.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday will be a little cooler with highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s. There will be a few clouds but expect a lot more sunshine than clouds during the middle of the week. The winds will come out of the west and be light most of the day. Wednesday night lows will be a bit chilly and drop into the mid 30s as the skies clear out overnight into Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

Thursday looks to be the coldest day of the week with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s or low 50s. We could also drop down near freezing again Thursday night into Friday morning. Expect mostly sunny skies during the afternoon and the winds again will come out of the west and remain light. We will stay dry through for the middle and end of the work week.

FRIDAY:

Friday will also remain quite winter like with highs climbing up to around 50°. The day will start out cold with temperatures in the low 30s. We are expecting sunny skies for the most part on Friday and Friday night lows will fall down to the mid 30s. We will remain dry on Friday and the winds will come out of the west still. The next chance for showers looks to be here during the upcoming weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

Another round of rain showers looks to be on the way to West Tennessee for the upcoming weekend. The severe and storm threat looks quite low as of now but we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast as the week progresses. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 50s before a cold front passes cooling us down to a high in the mid 40s on Sunday. Clouds will increase during the day on Saturday and stick around throughout the entire day on Sunday. The timing and location of the highest rain amounts is still be determined and we are expecting the rain to linger into the morning hours on Monday. Saturday night lows will fall down to around 40° and Sunday night lows will fall down again into the mid 30s. The winds will shift from the south to the northwest this weekend after the front moves through.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, much warmer weather is on the way as we start off the New Year. This warm up will lead to more rain chances and the potential for some stronger storms as we kick off 2023. The next chance for rain showers and maybe a few storms will return this weekend. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

