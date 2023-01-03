Mugshots : Madison County : 12/30/22 – 1/03/23

Sedrick Clark: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, violation of probation, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, resisting stop/arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license, possession of revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law
Sedrick Clark: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, violation of probation, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, resisting stop/arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license, possession of revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law