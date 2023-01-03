Several events to mark MLK Day in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several events are being held in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Weakley County Reconciliation Project and Discovery Park of America are hosting an essay competition to honor King.

They say high school seniors in Benton, Carroll, Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion, and Weakley counties can submit an essay in first-person format for a chance to win a prize and read their essay on Jan. 16.

You can learn more here. The deadline to submit the essay is Jan. 6.

On Jan. 14, Soulful Saturday is being held and will feature live music, special guests, food trucks, vendors and more.

It is being held at 2310 North Highland Avenue in Jackson from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Also on Jan. 14, an MLK Day parade is being held in downtown Bolivar. It will be at 2 p.m.

King Day is being held at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis on Jan. 16.

The all-day celebration with offer free admission from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with highlights including:

A new exhibition called Tarred Healing that features photography from award-winning Black photographer Cornell Watson.

A blood drive with Vitalant.

A food drive for the Mid-South Food Bank.

Live music from several local artists, including vocalist Karen Brown, Gerald Richardson, the Stax Music Academy Satellite Band.

King Day at the museum will also be the kickoff for a yearlong observance themed “Freedom Can’t Wait.”

MLK Day is Monday, Jan. 16. It is held each year to mark King’s life, as well as his accomplishments.

Know of an event for MLK Day that we missed? Let us know at news@wbbjtv.com.

