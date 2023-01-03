USJ to present “Murder on the Orient Express’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Murder on the Orient Express is coming to the Hub City.







The University School of Jackson will be presenting the show, along with a dinner on January 13 and January 14.

Each day will have a different meal, with one have pork roast and the other having chicken rotelle spaghetti.

A show and no dinner will be presented on January 15.

USJ says that a rotating train on stage will have the actors going from cart to cart right in front of you.

You can find the full menu, times and prices in the gallery above. Get tickets here.

