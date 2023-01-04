Health dept. welcomes Ginger Rowsey as new PIO

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is welcoming a new member to their team.

Veteran journalist and public relations professional Ginger Rowsey has been hired as the new Public Information Officer, replacing Mallory Cooke.

Cooke left the department in November to join the external communications team at Blue Oval SK.

According to a release from the department, Rowsey has a long history in the communications industry, beginning her career as an anchor and reporter with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News in 2005. She also spent 12 years as a spokesperson and communication specialist with the University of Tennessee AgResearch, and most recently served as Senior Staff Writer for “Delta Farm Press.”

In her role at the health department, Rowsey will be working with local media and the community to share information about the health department and its programs, and will be keeping residents informed on public health matters.

