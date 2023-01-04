Jackson Christian Theatre to present ‘The Sound of Music’

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local stage will be “alive with the sound of music” this month.

The Jackson Christian School Theatre program is presenting the classic musical on January 12 through 14.

“The Sound of Music” follows the heartwarming true story of the Von Trapp Family singers in the era just before World War II.

The musical will be held at Freed-Hardeman University’s Loyd Auditorium, located at 212 East University Street in Henderson.

Evening shows will be held on that Thursday and Friday, with an afternoon and evening show scheduled for Sunday.

Click here for ticket information and details on showtimes.

For more local news, click here.