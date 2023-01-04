Lexington police chief retires after 32 years of service

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A celebration of retirement was held for Lexington Police Chief Roger Loftin.

“Absolutely. They pulled one over on me. I asked them not to make a whole lot out of this, but they got me,” said Chief Roger Loftin, who is retiring.

The City of Lexington and Henderson County honored Loftin, who has been serving and protecting them for 32 years.

“The reason we have a safe town is because of his leadership. Our city is definitely safe and stronger because of Chief Roger Loftin and the leadership that he has provided,” said Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs.

Loftin, one of the longest serving police chiefs in the state, was presented with a proclamation of service, a plaque, and a key to the city.

A room full of current and former employees, as well as members of the community, shared their favorite memories with Loftin. But he says he couldn’t have done it without them.

“The people that work for me, the people that I work for, they were just the best. I am honored. You just don’t know what an impact you have made, and again, it is not about me. It was a team effort. It was about the whole City of Lexington,” Loftin said.

He says he is going to miss holding the position of the chief of the Lexington Police Department.

“Greatly, and I am not sure just how I am going to adjust to that. But I hope that there is another door that opens because I am not through unless they are through with me,” Loftin said.

Loftin says there is no doubt that Lexington is in good hands.

“The best. Capt. [Jeff] Middleton, soon to be chief, and I can go through the whole 30 something employees I have. We are a team, and it takes every one of us and so there is no doubt it is in good hands,” Loftin said.

Loftin says his last day as chief is Thursday, but he still plans to be actively involved in his community.

