Lexington Utilities gives update on water

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — After hearing of concern from residents about the water quality in their area, we reached out to Lexington Utilities.

There was concern over water looking “milky” in the Lexington area after their recent loss of water just before Christmas.

Lexington Utilities General Manager Michael Harper says the milky look to the water is due to air in the water.

He says the water system ran dry, allowing air into the lines.

“You can take a glass and fill it up with water. If it’s milky, set it on the counter for about a minute and it will dissolve. It’s just air in the lines,” Harper said.

Harper says there is no boil water notice at this time, and water has been restored to all customers, except for those currently fixing private lines.

