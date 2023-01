JACKSON, Tenn. — A local sorority is hosting a swim class for kids!

Swim 1922, which is set for February 4, is being hosted by Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.

It is being held for ages six to 16-years-old at Lane College. Check-in will be at 8:15 a.m., with the class going from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

You can sign up for the class here.

