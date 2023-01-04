Mr. Arthur Lee White was born on September 26, 1954 in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on December 30, 2022.

Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at St. Paul C.M.E. Church. Open Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

For more information, please contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.

