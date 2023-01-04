Mrs. Edna Smith Williams

WilliamsServices for Mrs. Edna Smith Williams, age 61 of Bells, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, 12 Noon at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church; 106 Glass Street in Jackson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Oakview Memorial Park in Alamo, Tennessee.

The visitation for Mrs. Williams will be on Friday, from 2:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. She will lie in state at the Church on Saturday, from 10:00 A.M., until time of service.

