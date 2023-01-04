Services for Mrs. Edna Smith Williams, age 61 of Bells, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, 12 Noon at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church; 106 Glass Street in Jackson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Oakview Memorial Park in Alamo, Tennessee.

The visitation for Mrs. Williams will be on Friday, from 2:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. She will lie in state at the Church on Saturday, from 10:00 A.M., until time of service.

If you like to send flowers in memory of Mrs. Williams, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Edna-Williams-31/ #!/TributeWall

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.