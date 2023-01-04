Mugshots : Madison County : 1/03/23 – 1/04/23
Ralph Cockrell
Ralph Cockrell: Violation of probation, simple domestic assault
David Jenkins
David Jenkins: Simple domestic assault, violation of community corrections
Axl Russell
Axl Russell: Violation of community corrections
Deandre Haynes
Deandre Haynes: Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license
Desmond McCorkle
Desmond McCorkle: Violation of order of protection
Joseph Reynolds
Joseph Reynolds: Possession of methamphetamine
Kevin Callaway
Kevin Callaway: Aggravated assault
Markeshe Wood
Markeshe Wood: Violation of order of protection
Mike Hernandez
Mike Hernandez: Driving on revoked/suspended license
Steven Love
Steven Love: Failure to appear
Tedrick Houston
Tedrick Houston: Simple domestic assault
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/03/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/04/23.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.