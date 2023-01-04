Mugshots : Madison County : 1/03/23 – 1/04/23

Ralph Cockrell Ralph Cockrell: Violation of probation, simple domestic assault

David Jenkins David Jenkins: Simple domestic assault, violation of community corrections

Axl Russell Axl Russell: Violation of community corrections

Deandre Haynes Deandre Haynes: Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

Desmond McCorkle Desmond McCorkle: Violation of order of protection



Joseph Reynolds Joseph Reynolds: Possession of methamphetamine

Kevin Callaway Kevin Callaway: Aggravated assault

Markeshe Wood Markeshe Wood: Violation of order of protection

Mike Hernandez Mike Hernandez: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Steven Love Steven Love: Failure to appear



Tedrick Houston Tedrick Houston: Simple domestic assault

