Powerball players enter for the chance to win $291 million

JACKSON, Tenn. — After no winners were announced on Monday, the Powerball jackpot increased to $291 million.

We, once again, asked players at the Old Medina Market what would they do with all that money.

“I bought two tickets. I play every Monday, Wednesday and Saturdays,” said Annita Hinton.

And with a cash take home of $134.7 million, some players already have plans with what they’ll do with the money.

“I’m going to pay off all my bills, I will buy me a new house and my daughters a new house, and I will also go on some cruise. Maybe every year. I will cruise for the rest of the year,” Hinton said.

Whether it’s something for yourself or your family, this jackpot is enough for nearly anything you want.

“I got 10 grandbabies, and I think they need every bit of it cause I’m 52-years-old and they deserved to be blessed for the rest of their life,” said Gerry Pitts.

Whether it’s choosing your own numbers or getting them randomly chose, your chances of winning are one in millions. But it only cost a few dollars to win millions, so why not take the chance?

