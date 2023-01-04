Scott Conger speaks to members of local club

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Mayor Scott Conger joined the downtown Rotary Club for their first meeting of the year.

Conger discussed the future plans for the city, which includes the Men’s Emergency Homeless Shelter and what the Jackson Plaza purchase sale agreement could best be used for.

He also noted the city is making some major changes, like allocating nearly $3 million to re-pave streets in the Hub City.

“I think for us, you know, the state of the city is the strongest it’s ever been. But we’re going to continue to grow, we’re going to continue to smartly grow, and we have the ability to take Jackson to a new place and it’s an exciting time to be in Jackson,” Conger said.

A new transitional home for women needing placement was also recently approved during a city council meeting.

