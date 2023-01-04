Sunny & Mild Through the Weekend, Rain Back this Weekend

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for January 3rd:

Plenty of sunshine and cooler weather will be sticking around for the rest of work week across West Tennessee. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid 30s and we will likely drop back below freezing Friday morning. Water levels continue to run high across the Mid South as well. We will have the latest details on a confirmed EF-0 tornado near Brownsville, more on the flood warnings and the latest weekend forecast which includes rain chances coming up below.

The National Weather Service in Memphis confirmed an EF-0 tornado from early Tuesday morning that touched down southwest of Brownsville in Haywood County around 2:30AM. It was on the ground for a few minutes and tracked around 2 1/2 miles before lifting back up staying south of town. The tornado spun up quickly and developed before the National Weather Service could issue a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning with this storm. This is why they were extra cautious early Tuesday morning with the rotation area in northern Gibson and Obion Counties overnight.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday was a mild winter day with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s for most of West Tennessee. There will be a few clouds but a lot more sunshine in the afternoon and evening hours. The winds will come out of the west and were quite breezy in the afternoon. Wednesday night lows will be a bit chilly and drop into the mid 30s as the skies clear out overnight into Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

Thursday looks to be the coldest day of the week with highs only reaching the upper 40s or low 50s. We could also drop down near freezing again Thursday night into Friday morning. Expect mostly sunny skies during the afternoon and the winds again will come out of the west and remain light. We will stay dry through for the middle and end of the work week. Thursday night lows will fall into the low 30s.

FRIDAY:

Friday will also remain quite winter like with highs climbing up to around 50°. The day will start out cold with temperatures in the low 30s. We are expecting sunny skies for the most part on Friday and Friday night lows will fall down to the mid 30s. We will remain dry on Friday and the winds will come out of the west still. The next chance for showers looks to be here during the upcoming weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

Another round of rain showers looks to be on the way to West Tennessee for the upcoming weekend. The severe and storm threat looks quite low as of now but we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast as the week progresses. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid to upper 50s before a cold front passes cooling us down to a high in the upper 40s or low 50s on Sunday. Clouds will increase during the day on Saturday and stick around throughout the entire day on Sunday. The timing and location of the highest rain amounts is still be determined and we are expecting the rain to clear out by the morning hours on Monday. Saturday night lows will fall down to the low 40s and Sunday night lows will fall down again into the mid 30s. The winds will shift from the south to the northwest this weekend after the front moves through.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, much warmer weather is on the way as we start off the New Year. This warm up will lead to more rain chances and the potential for some stronger storms as we kick off 2023. We had our first confirmed tornado on January 3rd near Brownsville. The next chance for rain showers and maybe a few storms will return this weekend. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13