Wednesday is World Braille Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — It is World Braille Day!

Braille is a tactile representation of alphabetic and numerical symbols used by those of us who are blind or partially sighted to read.

World Braille Day was established in 2018 by the United Nations to raise awareness to this important means of communication.

You can read more about Braille and World Braille Day from the United Nations here.

And if you are someone you know is interested in learning Braille, check out this list of resources from the National Federation of the Blind here.

You can also check out Independent Living Services in Tennessee, whose services include Braille.

The Jackson office can be reached at (731) 423-5620 and the Paris office at (731) 644-7361.

The state also offers a Library for the Blind catalog that can be found here.

You can find more international news here.