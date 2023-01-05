Award presented to relative of WWII veteran

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Veterans Service Distinguished Medal Award Presentation was held at 11 a.m. at the Madison County Complex.

This award was presented to Dr. David Harris, who is the great-nephew, in honor of Lt. Vernon Harris.

Vernon Harris was a Second Lieutenant in Company E 135th Infantry Regiment, 34th Infantry Division for the United States Army.

He was a graduate of Beech Bluff High School and attended West Tenessee Business College before leaving with the Medical Company of the 117th Infantry in September of 1940.

“You know, it’s just bravery and heroism and selfless service to his mission. He lost his life a couple days after the action was over,” David Harris said.

Vernon Harris served in WWII and was killed in action against enemy forces while crossing the Volturno River in Italy in October of 1943.

David Harris says this award comes just below the Medal of Honor.

