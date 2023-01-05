Carrie Powe

Mrs. Powe died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, TN.

Visitation for Mrs. Powe will be Friday, January 6, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Powe will lie-in-state at New Greater Bethel AME Church on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 11:00 AM until time of service.