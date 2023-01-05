Carrie Powe
Funeral service for Carrie Powe, age 85, will be Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM at New Greater Bethel AME Church. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Powe died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, TN.
Visitation for Mrs. Powe will be Friday, January 6, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Powe will lie-in-state at New Greater Bethel AME Church on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 11:00 AM until time of service.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.