Crime Stoppers 01-04-23

Crime Stoppers needs your help locating the man responsible for scamming a clerk at Walmart. The thief asked the clerk to load $400 on a cash card. He also told her he worked at Walmart in the electronics section and could walk her through the process. Instead, he walked out with $900.

If you recognize them or have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your help, they will continue to go free.

Special thanks to our sponsors: The Range in Jackson and 731 Sports Bar & Grill.

