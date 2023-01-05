Clouds Increase on Friday, Rain Returns Saturday Morning

Skies will remain clear tonight but will be increasing into the day on Friday. The showers should hold off until Saturday morning and could linger into the first half the day on Sunday. Temperatures will also be a bit chilly tonight dropping back down below freezing for most of us. We will have the rest of your weekend’s forecast and the latest on a potential storm threat next week coming up here.

Water levels continue to run high across the Mid South as well. We still have a flood warning for the Forked Deer River near Halls through the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Memphis confirmed an EF-0 tornado from early Tuesday morning that touched down southwest of Brownsville in Haywood County around 2:30AM. It was on the ground for a few minutes and tracked around 2 1/2 miles before lifting back up staying south of town. The tornado spun up quickly and developed before the National Weather Service could issue a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning with this storm. This is why they were extra cautious early Tuesday morning with the rotation area in northern Gibson and Obion Counties overnight.

TONIGHT:

Thursday was a mild day with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching the low 50s. We could drop down near or below freezing for the first time in awhile Thursday night into Friday morning. Expect mostly clear skies during the night and the winds will weaken and come out of the west overnight. We will stay dry through the end of the work week.

FRIDAY:

Friday will also remain quite winter like with highs climbing up to around 50°. The day will start out cold with temperatures in the low 30s. We are expecting sunny skies for the most part on Friday and Friday night lows will fall down to the mid 30s. We will remain dry on Friday and the winds will come out of the west still. The next chance for showers looks to be here during the upcoming weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

Another round of rain showers looks to be on the way to West Tennessee for the upcoming weekend. The severe and storm threat looks quite low as of now but we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast as the week progresses. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid to upper 50s before a cold front passes cooling us down to a high in the upper 40s or low 50s on Sunday. Clouds will increase during the day on Saturday and stick around throughout the entire day on Sunday. The timing and location of the highest rain amounts is still be determined and we are expecting the rain to clear out by the morning hours on Monday. Saturday night lows will fall down to the low 40s and Sunday night lows will fall down again into the mid 30s. The winds will shift from the south to the northwest this weekend after the front moves through.

NEXT WEEK:

We are expecting a nice sunny day on Monday with highs reaching the mid 50s and dropping down to around 40° by Tuesday morning. A weak front may try to clip us on Tuesday and bring a shower or two but we are not expecting much from that system. Highs on Tuesday with reach the mid 50s and we should drop a few degree into the low 50s for Wednesday. Wednesday looks to be a transitional day in between systems with partly cloudy skies. The next chance for heavy rain or storms looks to be returning on Thursday. We will be watching things closely in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center as Thursday could bring some bigger storms with the front.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, much warmer weather is on the way as we start off the New Year. This warm up will lead to more rain chances and the potential for some stronger storms as we kick off 2023. We had our first confirmed tornado on January 3rd near Brownsville. The next chance for rain showers and maybe a few storms will return this weekend. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

