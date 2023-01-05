Hands-only CPR training to be held in south Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local community is gaining the skills to save a life.

The City of Jackson, along with the American Red Cross, are partnering to educate locals on a needed practice.

“The South Jackson Community Center is doing a hands-only CPR training, and we are going to do it Monday, January the 9th, as well as Tuesday, January the 10th from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. This class will not certify you, but it will give you training on how to do CPR,” said Whitney Billingsley, the Community Engagement Director for the City of Jackson Recreation and Parks.

The community center is hosting the training for residents of all ages. This event is aimed at giving everyone the opportunity to be educated.

“If you’re interested in saving someone’s life or seeing how you can be a part of CPR, if you’re just wanting to come and watch, we’re opening up the doors to any and everyone at this moment to say, ‘Hey, this is how it’s done,” Billingsley said.

Organizers say that participants can expect dummies to practice on, as well as a certified instructor to show them how to safely perform the hands-only technique.

“I’m hoping that the building is full and that everybody comes in, everybody’s interested, everybody’s wanting to do it again. Teach your children, teach your neighbor, your church members, we’re wanting to do the event, hopefully, monthly,” Billingsley said.

The free event is open to the public, and no registration is required. The center can be found at 412 Bolivar Highway 18.

