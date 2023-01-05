Haywood Comic Convention coming to Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — An exciting event for pop culture fans is being planned for one local community.

The Haywood Comic Convention is coming to Brownsville this March.

Details are limited at this time, however the event is being described as a celebration with activities centered around comics, TV shows, movies, video games and other forms of art and fiction.

The event is expected to feature panel discussions, artists, writers, cosplay and more.

According to their Facebook page, the Haywood Comic Convention will be held on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11, at the College Hill Complex located at 127 North Grand Avenue in Brownsville.

More details are expected soon and you can follow their page for the latest updates.

