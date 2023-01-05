Local pastors gather to pray for local senior living facility

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local pastors come together for the first prayer circle of the year.

Pastor Clarence Currie and several local pastors met Thursday morning to pray for the residents and staff at Laurelwood Health Care in Jackson.

The group also celebrated four years of meeting in different areas around the city to pray.

Currie says they were grateful to be back at the facility among the residents.

“They just asked for prayer,” Currie said. “We came to be in prayer with them today, and we are going to go and pray for each resident that will allow us, and pray for the staff today.”

Currie says they hope to continue their group for many more years to come.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.