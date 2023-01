Mugshots : Madison County : 1/04/23 – 1/05/23

Precious Taylor Precious Taylor: Disorderly conduct

Charles Smith Charles Smith: Violation of order of protection

George McLaughlin George McLaughlin: Violation of community corrections

Isiah McClaine Isiah McClaine: Leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report accident

Jarrion Brooks Jarrion Brooks: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest



Jeru Andrews Jeru Andrews: Criminal trespass

Patrick Hart Patrick Hart: Violation of probation

Treyon Love Treyon Love: Simple domestic assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/04/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/05/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.