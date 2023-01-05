New top New Year’s Resolution makes the search list

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the new year officially here, people are searching for ways to keep their newly set goals going.

Google is one of the search engines used on the search to success, and they have noticed trends that some have been searched more frequently than others.

Trends like health, fitness, and finance visit the search bar every year, while one is a new topic hitting the number one spot for 2023.

“It’s definitely across the board. We see it, obviously, a lot of younger folks Generation Z talking more openly about mental health, but I think that’s translating across all age groups as it was our overall top search New Year’s Resolution,” said Marley McAliley, a Google Technology expert.

For information on some tools Google offers to help with your resolutions, click here.

You can find more national news here.