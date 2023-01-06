Death of woman in east Madison Co. under investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was reported dead in eastern Madison County.

According to the news release from the Madison County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Fowler Road around 7:30 p.m. in response to a “deceased female.”

The sheriff’s office says that their preliminary investigation showed no signs of either foul play or trauma.

The body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office to determine the woman’s death.

The investigation is on-going.

Find more local news here.