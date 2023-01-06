Dustin Alan Poe, Age 15, departed earth on December 24, 2022, in Memphis, TN, where he passed away at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. Funeral Serves will be conducted on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with Bro. Grover Westover officiating. Burial to follow at the Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the Bells Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

Dustin was born on April 17, 2007, in Jackson, TN to James Henry Poe, Sr. (Bonnie) and Angie Michelle Barrett Grimm (Jimmy). Dustin was a fun-loving child who loved everyone. He enjoyed fishing, cracking jokes, arts and crafts, Christian and Country music and Transformers, and being with his younger siblings. He was always thankful for everything he got, no matter how big or how small. He always wanted to help everyone. He loved his dogs, “Baby”, “Fluffy”, “Bandit” and “Blu”.

He is survived by his Great-Aunt: Martha Houge, who Dustin had lived with for the last 10 years; Brothers: Kayden Poe, Colby (Caitlyn) Poe, James Henry (Amber) Poe, Jr. “JJ” , Harley (Sarah) Poe, Blade Poe and Nathan Poe; Sisters: Brooklyn Poe, Summar (Will) Poe and Jamie (Brian) Shoemaker; 6 nephews and 1 niece; Biological Parents; Cousins who were like brother and sisters to him: Sandee (Michael) Ervin, Demetria Houge, Donny Houge, Lester Houge, Jada Houge; Aunts: Laura Roberts, Jennifer Freeman and Brenda Poe; Uncle Doug Poe; Grandfather: Charlie ray (Jannette) Barrett, Grandmother: Ruby Poe; and a host of extended family.

He was preceded in death by his Grandmother: Linda Sue Houge Barrett; Grandfather: Samuel Poe (Grandpa Sammy); and his Uncle: Charlie ray Barrett, Jr.

Serving as Pallbearers: Will Knight, Doug Poe, Anthony Roberts, Brian Shoemaker, Jay Holland and Christian Zubak.

Serving as Honorary Pallbearers: John Houge, Chandler Guest, Montana Guest and Rikki Legions.

