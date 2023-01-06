Governor Lee announces details on 2023 Inauguration Ceremony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bill Lee is preparing to take on his second term as Governor of Tennessee.

Friday, Governor Lee announced the theme and schedule of events for the 2023 inaugural celebration.

Themed “Tennessee: Leading the Nation,” the celebration will feature a variety of events throughout Nashville to mark the occasion.

“Tennessee is leading the nation as a guiding light for opportunity, security and freedom,” said Lee. “Maria and I invite Tennesseans to join us as we reflect on the tremendous success Tennessee has seen over the past four years and celebrate as we move forward in anticipation of our state’s continued prosperity.”

Governor Lee will take the oath of office at the inauguration ceremony at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, on Legislative Plaza in Nashville.

A news release states the oath will be administered by Tennessee Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Page.

For more details and information on other activities surrounding the inauguration, click here.

