Hernando E. Porto, age 88, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Neila Cepeda Porto, departed this life Thursday morning, January 5, 2023 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

From the beaches of Cartagena, Colombia, to the deserts of Saudi Arabia and many points in between, Hernando Porto lived out his dream of seeing the world and making friends everywhere he went. Hernando was born in Cartagena, Colombia on February 4, 1934 one of six sons of Donaldo and Carlota Porto. His playful sense of humor and gorgeous green eyes were famous, as well as his kindness and generosity. He met his wife Neila Cepeda there in early 1957 and after a few short weeks, they were married. They recently celebrated their 65th anniversary.

They moved to Houston, Texas together with their eldest daughter Lidia in 1966. In 1970 their second daughter, Alexandra, was born. Since then, they’ve lived in Colombia, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Texas and Tennessee. He’s travelled around the world with his family visiting dozens of countries in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South and Central America.

One of the first things Hernando would do when he moved somewhere was to find a way to volunteer. He volunteered in schools reading to students, translated for law enforcement, emergency responders and the courts, mentored and supported families in need, and served on the Foster Care Review Board, taking communion to the homebound and elderly in Nursing Homes, among many other civic minded activities. He was guided always by his deeply held religious beliefs and the words of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Hernando’s down to earth demeanor, thoughtfulness and playful sense of humor made him the favorite uncle, brother-in-law, cousin, godparent, and so on, to many in his large extended family. He has friends the world over. His favorite saying was, “A stranger is just a friend I haven’t met yet.”

Besides his wife and two daughters, Hernando is survived by his grandchildren, Amanda Raquelle Wardlaw and Mateo Mpinduzi-Mott. He is preceded in death by his grandson Daniel Joseph “Joey” Wardlaw.

Funeral Services for Mr. Porto will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Father Jim Martel officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Porto will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Hernando would have appreciated that charitable gifts be made to Fayette Cares in lieu of flowers. Contributions to help those less fortunate can be made online at www.fayettecares.org/donate or mailed to Fayette Cares, P.O. Box 326, Somerville, TN 38068.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.