Jackson beauty institute taking enrollment

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you’re looking to take a new career path, Thrive Beauty Institute is now open and taking enrollment.

Thrive Beauty is a hybrid cosmetology school and apprenticeship. It is catered to those who would like to pursue cosmetology school, but can’t be in those four walls. It’s a virtual approach.

“So you do virtually for so many hours and then you can come in a classroom and get some hands-on experience,” said Owner Gary Gereau

At Thrive Beauty, it not only gives you the skills for hair, it also teaches you mastery.

“We are going to teach, of course, cosmetology. So we have basics when it comes to hair cutting, hair coloring, manicuring, pedicures,” Gereau said. “Not just that, there are advanced classes as well. Such as different specialty boot camps so that you can become a master at what you’re doing as well.”

Gereau shared what makes this program so unique.

“So this school is very out of the box. It’s innovative, it’s easy, it’s fast tracked,” he said. “It’s going to put you at the top of the game in a world where there are so many different entrepreneurs. This school is going to put you exactly what it’s called, Thrive. You’re going to flourish in the realm of cosmetology.”

You can enroll by signing up on here or texting the word “thrive” to (731) 616-5676.

Gereau hopes those who participate in the class take away motivation, inspiration, empowerment, and hope.

