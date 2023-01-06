John Gardner Fawcett, age 35, resident of Hickory Valley, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday evening, January 4, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Gardner was born March 14, 1987 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Thomas Lavoy Fawcett and Sue Gardner Fawcett. He graduated from Bolivar Central High School in Bolivar, Tennessee and was an entrepreneur throughout his life. He loved animals and was an avid outdoorsman. Gardner enjoyed hunting and fishing and was always looking out for everyone but himself.

Gardner is survived by his sister, Anne Fawcett Moser (Gary); two brothers, Drew Fawcett and Thomas McClung Fawcett (Laurie); nieces and nephews, Michael Moser, John Moser, Thomas Fawcett, Maxwell Fawcett, Laramie McKenzie (Nic) and Lisa Wilhite (Henry); and two great-nephews, Alex Fawcett and Hank Wilhite.

Graveside Services for Gardner will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Red Banks Cemetery with Bro. Ricky Watkins, pastor of Middleburg Baptist Church, officiating.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Tyler Tranum, Harold Reynolds, Eric Cole, John Gardner, Tom Gardner and Tim Gardner. Honorary pallbearers will include Tyler Bishop.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the National Bird Dog Museum, 505 Highway 57 West, Grand Junction, TN 38039.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.